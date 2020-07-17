Health precautions unveiled as Cedar Rapids venues prepare for return of live events

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids on Friday unveiled its “Return to Live” plan that outlines health and safety precautions for city-owned entertainment venues as they prepare to being back live events.

Those venues include McGrath Amphitheatre, Paramount Theatre, U.S. Cellular Center and ImOn Ice, all of which have been closed since March in accordance with the state’s emergency declaration.

“Return to Live” uses best practices for a safe return to operations established by the entertainment industry.

VenuWorks said the mandatory measures for patrons attending events at these venues include:

“ Mandatory Face Coverings - All guests will be required to wear face-coverings when entering or moving through public areas of the venues, but will be allowed to take them off when they arrive at their socially distanced seating locations. All venue staff will be required to wear face-coverings at all times.

Social Distancing – Measures have been implemented to allow for social distancing during entry, in seating areas, concession and restroom queues, and in other areas where guests assemble. Capacities at all four venues have been reduced and seating charts have been reconfigured to allow for appropriate social distancing throughout the venues. Venue staff will be on-hand with directions and suggestions to assist patrons in maintaining 6′ between all parties.

Clear Bags - For events that require bag checks, only clear, small bags (8.5″x5″ or smaller) will be permitted to minimize contact between guests and venue staff.

Enhanced Guest Interactions – Food and beverage operations have been upgraded to minimize contact between staff and patrons. Glass partitions have been installed in front of all points of sale and in areas where patrons cannot observe social distancing.

Other highlights from the plan include:

Cleaning & Sanitation – enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented, including increased cleaning in high-touch areas and throughout the venues. Each venue has purchased electrostatic cleaning equipment to allow venue staff to quickly and effectively sanitize public areas and seats after every event.

Personal Hygiene – each venue has purchased additional touchless hand sanitizing stations that will be placed throughout the venues. Staff and guests will be encouraged to utilize these stations often.

Personal Responsibility – Guests and staff are encouraged to practice personal responsibility when it comes to public health guidelines. This includes keeping distance from other groups, practicing good hygiene and above all, staying home if they do not feel well or have been in direct contact with someone who is sick.”

For more information visit: https://www.creventslive.com/returntolive

