Hawkeyes hopeful football season will still happen

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Will college football happen or not? That question will continue to be asked.

Several conferences have made some difficult decisions over the past week, including the Big Ten. The conference announced it will have a conference-only schedule for football and the rest of the fall sports. Iowa lost three home games due to the Big Ten’s decision: Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about the possibility of football being played in the spring during a press conference on Thursday.

“The best scenario right now is for us to play this fall, but if that becomes a reality that it’s not going to take place, then yeah, you’ll certainly have to shift your attention,” Ferentz said. “As a football coach, I think it’s realistic, but I don’t know in the big picture if it is because there’s a lot of complications.”

As of now, Iowa is set to open the season versus Minnesota on Sept. 18.

