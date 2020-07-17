Group plans protest calling for Gov. Reynolds to issue a face mask mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A group in Iowa says it plans to protest and call out Governor Reynolds to issue a face mask mandate.

Right now, Iowa doesn’t have one as Governor Kim Reynolds doesn’t support a statewide mandate. The group, ‘Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement’ says that’s a problem. The organization says it will host a car caravan in Des Moines to urge the governor to change her mind.

John Nobel, with the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, said, “We think it’s a very simple way she could go forward. We think it’s a simple way she could show she cares about Iowans.”

Governor Reynolds has pushed for Iowans to wear face masks, but earlier this month, she said issuing a mandate doesn’t align with her COVID-19 disaster proclamation.

On July 7, 2020, Gov. Reynolds stated, “Unless the local governments declaration or proclamation is consistent with the state proclamation unless it’s consistent, it’s not appropriate or it doesn’t go into effect.”

Several communities in Iowa have taken their own steps. This includes Muscatine who has a city-wide mandate for people to wear them in public places.

