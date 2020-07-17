Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds to order Iowa schools to have in-person classes

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
VAN METER, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced a new proclamation during her Friday press conference that addresses concerns about students and staff returning to schools this fall. It also states that in-person learning is the preferred method of instruction.

First, it directs all state agencies, school districts and local governments to focus on being able to safely welcome back students and teachers to school in-person this fall. Gov. Reynolds said schools and families would have some remote learning options but that more than half of all learning must be in-person.

Second, It permits remote learning when parents select remote learning as the best option for their family. The department of education in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health approves a temporary move to online learning for an entire building or district in response to public health conditions. A school, in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and local public health officials, may determine that individual students or classrooms must move to online learning. Schools may also move to online learning due to severe weather rather than taking a snow day.

Third, the proclamation addresses concerns from the teacher workforce. Those concerns include:

Removing the limitations on how often and how long a substitute teacher can teach.

Expanding the pool of Iowans eligible to serve as substitute teachers to include career and technical teachers already in the classroom, para-educators, and those with an associates degree of at least two years of college courses.

Read the full proclamation here.

