Flood the Run goes virtual, asking particpates to submit videos

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To stay safe during the pandemic, Flood the Run has turned virtual. The Salvation Army is asking people to have some fun with bubbles, create an obstacle course, and submit a video.

On Friday, the Salvation Army made their own video with the organization’s day camp kids. The organization said the hot weather made for a perfect day for this activity to get the kids outside. The Salvation Army’s Corps Officer says even though this run is taking a different form, he encourages people to get involved because the organization is seeing an increased need because of the pandemic.

Major Alan Hellstron, said, “We have seen an increase in our food services, breakfast and lunch programs, and our food pantry. We are gearing up for a big increase with rental and utility assistance now that the ban is lifted.”

The registration fee is $25 and all videos are due August 8. The winner’s obstacle course will be considered for the 2021 Flood the Run. The Salvation Army will also post the videos on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.