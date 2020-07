IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Regina advanced to the semi-finals in its regional bracket after shutting out Alburnett on Thursday, 5-0. All five runs came in the fifth inning. The scoring started with a two-run double by Abby Clark.

The Regals will face Cascade on Friday at 7 p.m.

