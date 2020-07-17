Farm School Grants given to three area schools

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Three area schools were awarded Farm School Grants. The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) handed out $12.1 million across the nation.

In total, 159 schools were given the grant including Vinton-Shellsburg, Union, and Waverly-Shell Rock Community School Districts in eastern Iowa.

“This is very exciting for everyone involved with the project,” said Eileen Schmidt, Program Manager. “We have a very good core group of people committed to helping get fresh, local foods into the schools to help kids eat better. But we are also trying to include the local farmers to help them, and to help the local economy”

Vinton-Shellsburg completed the Farm to School planning grant in December 2019, which was a two-year grant that they finished in 18 months due to strong support from the community. This new grant will expand its current program to provide fresh, local foods to students.

Karen Ackman, Vinton-Shellsburg Food Service Director, said, “I am overjoyed knowing that going forward, we will be exposing more students to fresh, healthy choices and habits.”

With this new grant, they will be working with Waverly-Shell Rock and Union School Districts to expand the program. These districts cover five different counties and could potentially serve over 4,700 students meals.

Union Community School District Food Services Director, Tina Hanna added, “We are excited to be involved with the Farm to Schools Grant to expand in our Local Fresh Foods provided to our students and helping our students learn about healthy choices.”

