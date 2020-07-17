Dubuque Health Department looking for dog involved in biting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for information regarding a dog biting incident that happened on Thursday.

The incident occurred on July 16th at around 7:30 p.m. around Heeb Street and 17th Street. A dog running loose attacked other dogs and bit their owner.

The dog is described as medium-sized with short, white hair and a black spot on its head. The dog was not wearing a collar and had around a two ich long docked rail with floppy ears.

The health department is looking to gather information on the dog’s health status and vaccination history. You can contact them with any information regarding this incident at 589-4185 on Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours.

