Dozens of people officially became US citizens Friday after delay from COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time since before the pandemic, dozens of people officially became United States citizens on Friday in Cedar Rapids.

Instead of one larger group, the US District Court performed three separate naturalization ceremonies this afternoon outside of the courthouse, to promote social distancing. On top of becoming a US citizen, one man, who worked six years to come to the US, from the Democratic Republic of Congo says he’s also happy to have a new state to call home.

Erik Bitumua became a US citizen today and said, “Iowa is great. Iowa is good, good state I’ve never seen. So I love Iowa, I love people in Iowa. People are friendly. I love being here. I’m proud of to be here, especially in Iowa.”

Dowen Kabula, another person who became a citizen on Friday says relieved the delay, due to COVID-19, is now finally over. Kabula said, “Coronavirus messed it up for me. I was in Ohio and I started this process since December and been looking forward for it to be over, so I’m really really happy that it’s finally over.”

Both new citizens TV9 spoke today say one thing their most looking forward to is voting in a US election for the first time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.