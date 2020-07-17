Document: Iowa is one of 18 “red zone” states for COVID-19 cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Iowa as one of the 18 “red zone” states for COVID-19 cases.

The document hasn’t been released to the public but the Center for Public Integrity was able to get a copy of it. A state is in the red zone because it had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

Iowa had 116 cases per 100,000 population. The three counties with the highest number of new cases were Johnson, Black Hawk, and Polk. The document suggests wearing a mask when outside, limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer and closing bars and gyms.

