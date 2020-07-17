COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 37,000, more than 870 cases reported Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 879 more COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 15, the state’s data is showing a total of 37,616 COVID-19 cases and 782 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 9,315 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 402,227 since the pandemic began.

The state is also reporting that 198 Iowans have recovered over the last 24 hours. A total of 27,551 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa.

There are a total of 210 patients hospitalized, with 27 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 70 of those patients are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.