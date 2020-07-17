Coralville mayor responds to inappropriate statements made by City Councilor Tom Gill

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Mayor John Lundell said City Councilor Tom Gill’s comments were offensive to him and other members of the City Council.

This is after Gill called the Black Lives Matter Organization “a bunch of criminals” at Monday’s council meeting when discussing why he wasn’t at any of the local demonstrations.

In a statement released by Lundell, he wrote:

“I have heard from many community members who also found Mr. Gill’s comments very troubling and not reflective of the feelings of the majority of the Coralville community. As always, I appreciate hearing from community members and encourage them to continue reaching out with their questions or concerns.

While Mr. Gill’s comments temporarily interrupted the progress in conducting our review, the City Council and I are committed to this review and resulting improvements related to racial inequities within our city.”

KCRG reached out to Gill multiple times for more information about his comments, but he didn’t respond.

