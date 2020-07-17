City of Cedar Rapids has a 90-day plan to establish framework for independent Citizen Review Board

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids said it has developed a 90-day plan for public engagement to establish the framework for an independent Citizen Review Board (CRB).

The city said the CRB is meant to ensure public safety accountability bolder confidence in police, increase and improve public cooperation and make the community safer for everyone.

The 90-day plan involves three phases: process development, public engagement and results/recommendations.

The city will also give presentations of the progress for the public and the city council on July 28, August 25 and September 22.

Ideas for the CRB can be submitted here.

A custom survey is being designed to gather feedback on the structure and duties of the CRB. The results of the survey will be shared on the city’s website and social media channels at the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.