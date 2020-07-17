Cedar Rapids arcade restaurant scaling back after reopening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After reopening to customers about a month ago, a downtown Cedar Rapids business is scaling back again.

Starting Friday, Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery will only be open in-person to private groups, with a minimum $200 tab for a two-hour reservation.

Owner Christopher Ellis said this will allow staff to clean and sanitize the entire venue between groups, including all the games.

The restaurant will still be offering carry-out service to everyone else on the weekends, but Ellis said private parties will allow customers to make the most of what Quarter Barrel offers, while staff balances safety and business.

“The whole curbside thing hasn’t really taken off for us, I think largely because we’re a destination venue. Like, yeah, let’s get some good pizza, play some games, and have a beer at the bar. Picking up curbside doesn’t give you the whole experience,” Ellis said.

Quarter Barrel will also be requiring guests to wear face coverings any time they interact with staff, such as when they’re ordering.

