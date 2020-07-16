Advertisement

Waterloo Schools releases “Return-to-Learn” plan

Waterloo Community School District logo (Courtesy Image)
Waterloo Community School District logo (Courtesy Image)(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - District staff at Waterloo Schools released their “Return-to-Learn” plan on Thursday.

They stated, “We know how challenging this time has been for all involved. We are making every effort to finalize our plan as soon as possible for your planning needs; specific details will be released early August. We appreciate your patience as the process unfolds in these uncertain times. We know you will have more questions. Please be patient as this is the first step in communicating our plan.

They broke their plan into specific sections: School Schedule, In-Person/Virtual Learning, Health & Safety, Staff, Transportation, Extra Curricular Activities.

They do plan to start in-person instruction on August 24, 2020, but may do a staggered start for different grade levels during the first week. High schools may also use a combination of in-person and remote learning.

Officials stated that they realize some parents may not feel comfortable with sending their children back to school for in-person instruction. With this plan, parents may choose virtual learning. There will be an application process for the children to take part in this type of learning.

  • The following safety procedures will be implemented:
  • Facial masks or shield will be required for staff and students
  • Plastic desk shields will be used
  • Social distancing will be in place as much as possible
  • Increased cleaning
  • Ventilation system will have modifications to improve air quality
  • Additional safety routines

For the staff at Waterloo Schools, there will be daily pre-screenings and temperature checks to ensure the stay stays healthy. The district will also be providing protective gear to employees.

Parents who are able to provide transportation for their child(ren) to and from school are asked to temporarily. Busing will still be available, masks and other safety procedures will be required. Modifications for band, vocal, athletics, and other extra circular activities are still be finalized at this time.

UPDATE: WATERLOO SCHOOLS RETURN-TO-LEARN PLAN As the first day of school approaches, we want to remind you that...

Posted by Waterloo Community School District on Thursday, July 16, 2020

