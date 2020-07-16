Warmer, more humid weather arrives to finish off the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the middle of July, today’s going to be pretty fair. The areas of fog and low clouds from the morning have left, giving way to a partly cloudy sky as highs hit the lower to middle 80s. There’ll be noticeable mugginess, but it won’t be too bad.

Warmth begins to build tomorrow with highs well into the 80s and increasing humidity. There’s a slight chance of storms late Friday night into early Saturday, but the odds are that those will stay to our north in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Otherwise, plan for a hot and humid day with highs in the 90s and a heat index of 100 to 105.

Fortunately, it doesn’t take long for the heat to break. That drop in temperatures also comes with the potential for occasional rounds of thunderstorms, especially in the first part of next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.