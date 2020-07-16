Teachers push Hy-Vee to require masks to support safe schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group is pushing Hy-Vee to require all shoppers to wear masks as part of efforts to safely reopen schools.

The Facebook group “Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School” shared a post urging people to call Hy-Vee’s CEO to urge the grocery store chain to require its shoppers to wear masks. Right now, Hy-Vee requires its employees to wear masks but not shoppers.

The group argues wearing masks will help control the spread of COVID-19, making it safer for students and teachers to resume classes.

“It is time that we look ahead to see school is around the corner and we must get the infection rate numbers down so we have a fighting chance at getting kids back in school face to face with their teachers who want to do their jobs,” the post reads.

Several national chains have started requiring shoppers to wear masks, including Walmart, Target and Menards.

