‘Someone took that from us’: Father pleads for tips to help solve son’s murder

By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s hard to settle on just one word to describe Malik Sheets, according to those who knew him best.

“Wow, Malik was — he was the life of the party,” Carlos Sheets, his father, said.

But Malik was also a salutatorian in his 2018 graduating class at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids; he was an athlete, participating on the Warriors’ swim, track, and football teams; he was a brother, the oldest of three boys; and he was a son, one that his dad said was “that kid that you hope your kids turn out to be.”

Most of all, Carlos said 20-year-old Malik was caring.

“I think of a person that told me that when there was flooding, he showed up and helped them sandbag. I had no clue,” Carlos said. “I heard of a guy that said that he didn’t have a lot of friends at school, and my son always looked out for him and made sure that nobody messed with him.”

More recently, Malik was even a budding angler.

“That was, like, all he talked about right before this happened,” Carlos said. “‘Dad, we gotta go fishing.' ‘All right, man, we’ll go.’ ‘You know, we should go today.’ ‘Dad has to work, but yeah, we’ll do it on the weekend.’

“And now, we’ll never get the chance to do that.”

Carlos is reminded of that reality every day, as he keeps a photo near his front door, showing Malik proudly holding a fish he caught. He said he needs to move the picture to another part of his Marion home because every time he walks through the door and sees it, his grief hits him all over again.

In the early morning hours of June 18, someone started shooting after a fight broke out at a party on Regent Street in northeast Cedar Rapids. At least one of those bullets hit and killed Malik, who later died at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital.

Carlos said his life hasn’t felt real since he lost Malik.

“It’s like this is a bad dream, and it’s not,” Carlos said. “It’s reality that someone took my son’s life.”

In the month since then, Carlos said all he really knows about the investigation into Malik’s death is that no one’s talking. So far, police haven’t charged anyone with the 20-year-old’s murder.

“Nobody should be able to rest at night in this whole community when you know that people are out here with guns, ready to kill an innocent person. And it could be you or me tomorrow,” Carlos said.

He’s hoping a reward of more than $10,000 convinces someone to say something that helps find the people or person who did this.

Nearly $8,000 of that money was raised by Malik’s friends, family, and strangers, through a GoFundMe set up by his former Washington swim team. The other $2,500 reward is offered through Linn County Crime Stoppers.

“Whatever your reasons are that you’re not coming forward, take those off, because you’re not going to be able to sleep or rest,” Carlos said. “You’re going to be haunted by the understanding that you have that information, and you didn’t do anything about it.”

Carlos said there’s so much more that Malik could have done.

His son had just finished up his sophomore year at the University of Iowa, where he had been considering changing his major from engineering to psychology, wanting to help people address their mental health problems after he graduated.

“Who knows what could’ve transpired, what he could’ve done,” Carlos said.

“Someone took that from us.”

Linn County Crime Stoppers accepts tips at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or by texting CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

It’s been nearly a month since someone shot and killed 20-year-old Malik Sheets, a University of Iowa student, at a...

Posted by Mary Green KCRG on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

