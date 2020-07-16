Search for missing girl, 10, shifts to Clinton, Iowa area

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say they have launched a massive search for a 10-year-old missing girl in a rural area outside of Clinton, Iowa.

Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said that “newly developed information” in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has shifted the search to the Clinton and Camancha area in eastern Iowa.

He says that a dozen law enforcement agencies and scores of volunteers were participating in the search, based in the tiny town of Low Moor.

Bladel says that investigators have identified a “wide area to search.”

Terrell vanished last week after spending the night at the apartment of her half-brother’s father, who has been called a person of interest.

