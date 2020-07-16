Restaurant at Cedar Ridge Distillery temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The restaurant at Cedar Ridge Distillery in Swisher will be temporarily be closing their doors after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the restaurant said that this is an isolated incident and that the employee has not been on-site over the last week. The bar and restaurant will be closed to disinfect and they plan to re-open on July 22nd. Their retail area is still open for carryout bottle purchases and sanitizer pick-up.

They have been in close contact with county public health officials through the pandemic and have been adhering to the guidelines and recommendations. During this time, they are asking all employees to get tested for COVID-19. They will also be updating their style of service, all tables will be spaced out to follow social distancing, no outside law chairs or blankets allowed, guests are asked to wear masks until they are seated, and complimentary wine and spirit tasting will be at the table instead of the bar.

