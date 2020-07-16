National Guard hosts water training for local first responders

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa National Guard trained with area first responders above the Cedar River in La Porte City.

This was the guard’s first-ever water rescue hoist training with a group called ‘Iowa Task Force One’. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City firefighters were part of that group.

The training focuses on things like flash flooding as well as how to deploy emergency aid through helicopters. The helicopters would lower a responder to the water, where they would practice pulling someone back up to safety.

Cpt. Nathaniel Rose, with the Iowa National Guard, said, “What we’re doing today is kind of a culmination of the training we’ve done the past two years. From here we just perfect our craft, we get better at what we’re doing.”

Zach Hickman is a part of the Iowa City Fire Department and participated in Thursday’s training. He said, “It’s probably a little more popular down in hurricane area, but with Iowa flood season, there’s always floodwaters and there’s always an opportunity for somebody to get into a situation where they need to be rescued either by air or from shore. "

Hickman also said that the current on the Cedar River was fairly strong this morning, which made their training a better challenge.

