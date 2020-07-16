More than 700 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 701 more COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 15, the state’s data is showing a total of 36,737 COVID-19 cases and 777 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,147 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 392,912 since the pandemic began.

The state is also reporting that 251 Iowans have recovered over the last 24 hours. A total of 27,353 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa.

There are a total of 195 patients hospitalized, with 30 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 65 of those patients are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.