More than 11,000 unemployment claims filed in Iowa last week

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports 11,125 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between July 5 and July 11.

Of those, 10,369 were filed by those living and working in Iowa, while 756 were filed by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

There was a total of 137,036 continuing weekly unemployment claims last week. 

IWD said the U.S. Department of Labor adjusted initial claim numbers from the previous reporting period to 9,957 initial claims and 134,215 continuing claims. 

The total amount paid in unemployment insurance benefits was $33,351,310.81 from July 5 to July 11.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (4,471), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,128), health care and social assistance (793), accommodation and food services (661) and construction (564).

The total in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits for last week was $81,607,200. That makes a total of $1,308,396,000 in FPUC benefits paid since April 4.

The total in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits paid was $3,486,616.53 last week. 

The total in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits paid was $3,127,726.67 last week. That makes the total in PEUC benefits paid $28,325,601.06 since May 27.

For more information visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

