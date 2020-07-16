Advertisement

Marion offers outdoor enjoyment for all ages and abilities

An aerial view of Prospect Meadows in Marion.
An aerial view of Prospect Meadows in Marion.(KCRG)
By Nicole Agee
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - This time of year, a lot of people in Our Town Marion enjoy exploring local parks and outdoor amenities, and the city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer.

In this summer of uncertainty, one thing is for certain; kids love to have fun. And at an all-inclusive playground in Lowe Park, all kids have that opportunity.

“It’s very unique. It’s our first inclusive playground in the City of Marion,” Seth Staashelm, deputy director of Marion’s Park and Recreation Department, said. “We’re trying to be as inclusive as possible, get people in all walks of life and all skills ability to be able to learn and play together.”

Within Lowe Park, there is something for everyone, whether you’re on a bike, exploring nature or enjoying outdoor entertainment at the amphitheater.

In addition to building new parks, the city is also redeveloping older ones, like Gill Park, with a splash pad that’s perfect for a summer day. There’s also a new skate park at Butterfield Park and stocked ponds ready for fishing.

It’s hard to picture summer without baseball. But that’s how the season started at Prospect Meadows, with games starting later than usual.

“I think it was really was sort of our first beacon of hope of reopening,” Jill Ackerman, president of the Marion Chamber of Commerce, said. “I know it meant a great deal to players.”

It’s also meant a lot to businesses, who benefit from players and their families spending money in Marion.

“Until we got the first season in, nobody really understood the impact,” Ackerman said. “Of course this year, those numbers were supposed to double, then COVID-19 happened, and they’re really kind of flat to last year. But really, it was a blessing to have Prospect Meadows come to our community because it’s really helping to keep our businesses afloat during a really tough time.”

A future expansion will almost double the size of the facility with more green space to grow. And along with the parks in town, growing is part of the plan for Marion.

“We build a lot of community within the park system that is very unique and public space for people to utilize and come together,” Staashelm said.

Marion Parks and Recreation and GreenState Credit Union are offering a free drive-in movie at Lowe Park on July 17. It’s a twist on the traditional Moonlit Movie Series. The live-action version of “Aladdin” will play around 8:30 p.m. for a limited number of cars in the Irish Drive parking lot. You must register ahead of time and physical distancing measures will be in place.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

Hazel Point Intermediate School will not be fully completed after workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It is still “likely” the school will hold kids by the first day.

Iowa

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center sees increased adoptions during pandemic, looking for homes for 180 cats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes, and their hearts, for pets compared with recent years.

Our Town

Expanding trails to create connections in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Biking has become a popular way to get around, especially this year with families looking for safe ways to have fun. But plans have been around for a while to expand trails in Our Town Marion to accommodate a growing community that enjoys the outdoors.

Local

New free NARCAN program aims to reduce overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Overdoses due to opioids continue to rise in the state of Iowa, but state officials hope that a new program can help reverse that trend

Latest News

Local

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound on Iowa City’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man was found on the east side of Iowa City suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Kirkwood Community College starts to re-open campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
At Kirkwood Community College, officials recently made the decision to allow students to come back to classes in person, starting this fall, after finishing the spring semester virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Marion always looking for ways to enhance outdoor amenities

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people moving to Marion, the city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer for outdoor amenities.

News

New school in Linn-Mar district won't be completed before school start

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some parts of Hazel Point will not be ready in time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Working from home has more people considering adopting a pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes - and their hearts - for pets, compared with recent years.

News

How the Iowa City school district plans to handle off-site learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
School board members in Iowa City approved a plan to start the school year in the fall using off-site learning. Now, they plan to implement it.