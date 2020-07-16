Advertisement

Man with cerebral palsy asked to leave Wash. store because mask didn’t cover nose

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO/CNN) - Crate & Barrel wants to express its apologies to a 28-year-old customer with cerebral palsy, who was asked to leave a Washington store over its face mask policy.

Chris Hays, 28, was wearing a mask when he and his girlfriend went shopping Friday at Crate & Barrel in Bellevue, Washington, but because Hays has cerebral palsy, he could not put the mask over his nose.

“With cerebral palsy, I get out of breath quite easily. I had the mask over my mouth but not over my nose in order to take deeper breaths when I need to,” Hays said.

Chris Hays, 28, says he was asked to leave a Crate & Barrel store in Bellevue, Washington, because he was wearing a mask but did not cover his nose. He has cerebral palsy and is medically exempt from doing so.
Chris Hays, 28, says he was asked to leave a Crate & Barrel store in Bellevue, Washington, because he was wearing a mask but did not cover his nose. He has cerebral palsy and is medically exempt from doing so.(Source: KIRO/CNN)

He says two clerks and the store manager all approached him and asked him to cover his nose. He kept explaining he was medically exempt.

“I explained to her that with my cerebral palsy, I need extra oxygen, and I’m medically exempt,” he said. “She said, ‘Well, I don’t see the oxygen tank, but obviously, I see the disability,’ which is in itself a little rude and insensitive.”

Hays says he was eventually told he would need to leave the store, if he didn’t cover his nose.

"It made me feel terrible and horrible about myself," he said. "That experience made me feel unwelcome and undeserving to be out in public."

Hays asked Crate & Barrel for an apology and wants to make sure businesses know about the exemptions. He is also asking people not to use the exemption when they don’t qualify or when they simply don’t want to wear a mask.

“This exemption is in there for people like me,” he said.

A spokesperson for Crate & Barrel acknowledged Hays should not have been asked to leave the store. In a statement, the company said they would speak with him and offer an apology.

“In alignment with CDC recommendations, we have trained all store associates that masks are required for all customers while shopping, with exceptions for small children and those with medical conditions. In this incident, while our store associate had the best of intentions, they did not properly follow this policy which exempts those with medical conditions,” read the statement in part. “We appreciate this matter being brought to our attention since as we continue to navigate this pandemic, we are committed to ongoing associate training on our safety policies to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience for all.”

Copyright 2020 KIRO, Crime Stoppers via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

About half of Hiawatha’s police officers test positive for Covid-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
8 officers tested positive and became ill at the same time this past weekend.

Iowa

Coralville councilman: “BLM to me is a bunch of criminals”

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Coralville Councilman Tom Gill is facing criticism after calling the Black Lives Matter Organization “a bunch of criminals” at Monday’s council meeting.

Local

Waterloo Schools releases “Return-to-Learn” plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
District staff at Waterloo Schools released their “Return-to-Learn” plan on Thursday.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

Latest News

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

Vatican issues new guide on handling sex abuse cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Vatican issues a handbook on sex abuse accusations, urging the reporting of them to authorities.

Local

Masks, screenings recommended for Linn County schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Contrary to guidance from the state, Linn County Public Health recommended all schools require masks or face shields and conduct health screenings as part of allowing students to return to the classroom.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.