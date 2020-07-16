Man hospitalized with gunshot wound on Iowa City’s east side

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was found on the east side of Iowa City suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:46 p.m., Iowa City Police received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Muscatine Avenue. He was located and transported to the hospital for his injuries, which officers described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, nor any suspects identified by officers.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential suspects. Anybody with information can contact Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5276. You can also call Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at (319) 358-TIPS, through the P3 Tips app, or through their website. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

