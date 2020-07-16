Advertisement

Linn County Public Health releases “Return to School” guidance

Linn County Public Health
Linn County Public Health(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health on Thursday released its “Return to School Guidance.”

Public health officials said the guidance provides recommendations for how schools can keep school environments as safe as possible for both students and staff. They said it’s also based on the best public health data available as of this time.

“Recommended health practices are additional strategies that schools may choose to use to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said. “LCPH recognizes that there are diverse learning environments that will require teams to use thoughtful strategies when applying guidance to meet the health and safety needs of all students and staff. Not all recommended practices will be possible in all settings, and therefore should be tailored as appropriate.”

Key recommendations include:

  • Staff and students should stay home when ill. 
  • Encourage hand washing and use of hand sanitizer when hand washing is not available.
  • Encourage students and staff to cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Recommendation for students and staff to wear cloth face coverings or masks, with options to remove masks in certain situations.
  • Maintain physical distance of 6 feet between students and staff when possible, and utilize alternate prevention methods when physical distancing is not possible.
  • Students and staff should be reminded to not touch their face and minimize touching other individuals, i.e. handshaking, hugging, fist bumps, high-fives, etc.
  • Discontinue use of shared or communal items or disinfect between each use. 
  • Frequent disinfection of high touch surfaces. 
  • Screen for symptoms both at home and school.

To see the full guidance click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

About half of Hiawatha’s police officers test positive for Covid-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
8 officers tested positive and became ill at the same time this past weekend.

Iowa

Coralville councilman: “BLM to me is a bunch of criminals”

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Coralville Councilman Tom Gill is facing criticism after calling the Black Lives Matter Organization “a bunch of criminals” at Monday’s council meeting.

Local

Waterloo Schools releases “Return-to-Learn” plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
District staff at Waterloo Schools released their “Return-to-Learn” plan on Thursday.

Local

Masks, screenings recommended for Linn County schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Contrary to guidance from the state, Linn County Public Health recommended all schools require masks or face shields and conduct health screenings as part of allowing students to return to the classroom.

Local

Restaurant at Cedar Ridge Distillery temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The restaurant at Cedar Ridge Distillery in Swisher will be temporarily be closing their doors after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Crash in Crawford County kills one

Updated: 2 hours ago
An early morning crash in Crawford County killed one on Thursday.

Iowa

Teachers push Hy-Vee to require masks to support safe schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group is pushing HyVee to require all shoppers to wear masks as part of efforts to safely reopen schools.

Local

Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer will be a virtual event

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa

Dixon, Ganassi out to continue IndyCar domination in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scott Dixon is giving team owner Chip Ganassi quite the celebration of his 30th anniversary in IndyCar, winning three of the first four races headed into this weekend’s doubleheader at Iowa.

Iowa

Officials: Stem cell firm bilked patients in Iowa, Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say an Omaha health clinic that offered unproven stem cell treatments for joint pain, erectile dysfunction, and Alzheimer’s disease bilked consumers in Iowa and Nebraska out of at least $2.8 million.

Iowa

College hoops coaches move to eliminate standardized testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards.