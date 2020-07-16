Kirkwood Community College starts to re-open campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Kirkwood Community College, officials recently made the decision to allow students to come back to classes in person, starting this fall, after finishing the spring semester virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Students at Kirkwood could register for classes in-person at the Cedar Rapids campus on Wednesday. The staff said it’s a step toward reopening the campus.

The registration services were provided outdoors, with staff taking students’ temperatures before helping with services. Students could register for classes, speak to advisors, or ask questions about financial aid.

“You can show up and assess what your needs are, then have a team of student support folks that will get you where you need to be,” Michael Espinoza, director of admissions, said.

This service will be offered every Monday through Friday until classes start on August 24.

