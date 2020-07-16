Iowa school nurses express concerns about returning to class

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Many districts across the state are considering plans that bring students back to the classroom for at least a portion of their classes in the fall, but some school nurses say they are concerned.

Sharon Guthrie, the executive director for the Iowa School Nurse Organization, said she has heard from nurses across the state who are worried about the logistics of some safety precautions.

Some nurses are concerned about not having a sink in every classroom. Guthrie said they are also worried about staffing issues.

“One concern is that there is not a nurse in every building all day, every day,” Guthrie said. “Each district has a nurse but that nurse may go between different buildings.”

They said staffing in particular will be a problem in smaller rural areas. Both nurses and school districts are asking parents not to send kids to school if they are feeling sick.

