Iowa City police warn of spike in counterfeit currency

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are alerting residents and retailers to a recent spike in counterfeit U.S. currency use in Iowa City.

Police suggest looking out for, and testing, any large denominations. Use a counterfeit detector pen or a UV counterfeit detector machine to test any bill that seems suspicious.

Anyone who receives a counterfeit bill should contact police as soon as possible. Note the time of transaction, get a description of the suspect and call police.

Additionally, residents and retailers can contact the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800 to report counterfeit currency.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Iowa City Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

