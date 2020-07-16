Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center sees increased adoptions during pandemic, looking for homes for 180 cats

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes, and their hearts, for pets compared with recent years, but shelters want to make sure those who choose to bring a pet into their home, are truly prepared to care for those animals after the pandemic is over.

Lisa Bragg, the program director for the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, is used to having four-legged friends.

“We have almost 180-some cats and kittens in our possession,” Bragg said.

Over the past few months, Bragg and other staff members have seen a few more people taking a look at adopting.

“This year, in June, we adopted more kittens and cats than we did last year,” Bragg said.

The pandemic sent more people home, and with that time, some find themselves needing the company.

“People, I think, were more community-minded than ever,” Preston Moore, the Iowa state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “And they wanted to do something to help. And one of the simplest things that they could do, is open their home to a dog or a cat or a guinea pig or what have you.”

Adoptions in Iowa City come with more restrictive requirements including asking people to get pre-approved before they pick out a pet.

“We’re just making sure that people are adopting for the right reason,” Bragg said. “Just because you’re stuck at home for several months isn’t really the best time to get a pet. And what happens once you go back to work?”

Moore agrees that is a key: not just thinking about the short-term, but plans to keep and care for a pet once the new normal finally arrives.

“Take that into consideration a little bit,” Moore said. “What is it going to look like for you, if you have to back to working in an office? If you’re going to be gone for 10-12 hours a day?”

“Make sure it’s the right time and that you’re going to have the time to dedicate to the animal, but boy, do we have a lot to choose from,” Bragg said.

Meaning even as pets find homes at a faster pace, those same four-legged friends are looking to live in the right place.

