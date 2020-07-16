Advertisement

Hot and humid weather builds and arrives in time for the weekend.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today’s quiet weather continues tonight. The sky remains mostly clear with lows in the 60s. A warm front moves north on Friday. While this may trigger an isolated shower or storm it really ushering in a very uncomfortable air mass. Dew point climb and temperatures rise pushing the heat index near or topping 100 for the weekend. Scattered storms chances do exist Friday night into Saturday morning before our weekend of heat.

