Hazel Point Intermediate School will not be fully completed after workers test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hazel Point Intermediate School, a new school building for students in the Linn-Mar School District, will not be fully completed when the first day of school arrives.

JT Anderson, who is the chief financial officer for the school district, said the delays are caused by the effects of the pandemic. However, it is still “likely” the school will welcome kids on the first day.

Kevin Fry, who is the school district’s communications coordinator, said the school will prioritize student’s safety.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is always our first priority at Linn-Mar,” Fry said. “We will work with the contractors to assure that our buildings are ready to provide a safe learning environment for everyone in preparation for the first day of school, Monday, August 24.″

Darin Foreman, who is the project executive for Knutson Construction, said workers at the project site tested positive and the company is following all the safety protocols to keep workers safe.

Anderson said the kitchen will not be completed until later in the school year, but another school nearby will provide meals during that time.

