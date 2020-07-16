Advertisement

Great today, heat returns for the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on really nice weather today with highs mainly in the 80-85 range. We’ll start with some clouds thanks to leftover moisture from yesterday’s rain, though those should thin out pretty quickly through the morning. Tonight, our weather looks good as well with lows falling well down to the 60s. Looking ahead to tomorrow, a warm front is still set to move across and it may feasibly trigger an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow night, a storm complex looks to largely stay over Minnesota, but could possibly drop down into Iowa so we’ll continue the chance of storms as well. Saturday continues to look hot and humid. A Heat Advisory will likely be issued for this day as the heat index looks to hit 100-105 that afternoon. Storm complexes will look to break the heat going into Sunday and Monday.

