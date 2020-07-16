Grand River Medical Group joins UnityPoint Finley Hospital to improve cancer treatments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new partnership in Dubuque hopes to improve cancer treatments in the tri-state area.

Grand River Medical Group, which encompasses three other former family and pediatric medicine groups, is now joining with UnityPoint Finley Hospital.

The merger is creating the ‘Integrated Cancer Center’. Hospital leaders say this will put more kinds of cancer treatment under one roof. One doctor says this move means patients will not have to travel to larger hospitals in the Midwest like Mayo Clinic, UW Madison, or UIHC in Iowa City.

Dr. Mark Hermann, with the Grand River Medical Group, said, “What we need and what we’re getting from this merger and cooperation and updated facilities is better patient comfort, access, privacy.”

Charlie Skemp, the Finley Hospital Board Chair, said, “With the Wendt Center and state of the art technology, and experts utilizing the latest treatments and techniques, people do not need to leave this community and that is a welcome relief.”

The new cancer center will be part of the Finley Hospital campus.

