Former North Linn baseball assistant turns to racing

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last year, Jonny Williams was focused on helping North Linn win a state baseball title as an assistant coach. This year, he’s focused on winning races at Hawkeye Downs. Williams won his first race in more than a decade last weekend in the SportMod division.

“It’s just all the hard work has paid off,” Williams said. “Don’t get me wrong, I miss it (baseball). I love those guys to death up there. We had a great run. Who knows, maybe in the future I will get back.”

