Field of Dreams museum coming to Dyersville next month

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WQAD) - While the details of the upcoming MLB game at the Field of Dreams may still be in the process of being decided, a new museum is set to open in Dyersville on August 7.

Edwards Creative is putting the museum together. Leaders said it will give visitors a special behind the scenes look at the making of the 1989 movie.

Some of the artifacts on display include a wool uniform worn by one of the “ghost players,” a magazine used as a prop, and a life-size cut out of the movie’s lead actor, Kevin Costner.

“As soon as you put it up into the space it’s just mind-blowing, it gives you chills. You really feel 100 percent connected to that story and to that history,” museum curator Julia Evans said.

The museum’s opening date of August 7th is less than a week before the Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. That game will be on August 13th.

