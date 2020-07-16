Advertisement

Felicia Goodson starting foundation to help minority athletes

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is taking steps after several former African-American players shared allegations of racial disparities within the football program. The university parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and recently named former Hawkeye Broderick Binns the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the entire athletic department.

Others are taking steps outside of the program, including Felicia Goodson, the mother of current Iowa running back, Tyler Goodson.

After the allegations came out against the football program, Goodson announced her intent to start a non-profit foundation called, The Minority Athlete Coalition.

“It’s exciting and scary, all at the same time,” Goodson said.

Goodson has started putting a team together, but still has to complete some paperwork before being able to launch the foundation. The goal of the foundation is to work with and educate athletic departments about racial insensitivity. She hopes she’ll be able to work with the University of Iowa.

“Sometimes in institutions where they have organizations that were built by the institution, sometimes you don’t feel all the way safe,” Goodson said. “And I think that’s where we play a role.”

Goodson hopes to start the foundation some time in the offseason next year.

