Expanding trails to create connections in Marion

By Nicole Agee
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Biking has become a popular way to get around, especially this year with families looking for safe ways to have fun.

But plans have been around for a while to expand trails in Our Town Marion to accommodate a growing community that enjoys the outdoors.

The Grant Wood Trail takes you from the new development in the city’s central corridor and east side into Linn County. It also passes through Waldo’s Rock Park, a newer park that includes a granite boulder from the last Ice Age.

The city says it will add $10 million worth of trails in the next few years. That includes the CeMar trail, which will connect to downtown Cedar Rapids.

“There’s going to be the ability probably in the next 18 months to literally get on your bike in Uptown Marion and ride that bike all the way down to Cedar Rapids,” Tom Treharne, the community development director for the City of Marion, said.

Treharne said the city will replace two bridges, including an old railroad bridge over Marion Boulevard, for the new trail in the coming months.

