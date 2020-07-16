Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer will be a virtual event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the race. Registration is open on their website, at www.especiallyforyourace.org. Registration is open through September 15th.

“The safety of our participants and our community is our top priority,” said Jeff Decker, EFY race director. “As a healthcare provider, Mercy has been closely monitoring the virus and following CDC guidelines to continue to limit its spread. This has been a guiding consideration as we put race plans in place. Most important, we will still be keeping true to our mission to help local individuals in need get the services they need.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.