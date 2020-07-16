Dixon, Ganassi out to continue IndyCar domination in Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Scott Dixon is giving team owner Chip Ganassi quite the celebration of his 30th anniversary in IndyCar, winning three of the first four races headed into this weekend’s doubleheader at Iowa.

The only interruption in that streak? When his Swedish teammate Felix Rosenqvist went to victory lane for the first time last weekend at Road America. Throw in a fourth-place run for their other teammate, Marcus Ericsson, and the Ganassi bunch has everybody trying to play catch-up.

