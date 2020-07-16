Des Moines police say man killed woman, then himself

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a man apparently shot and killed a woman and then killed himself. Police on Thursday identified the woman killed in the Wednesday afternoon shooting as 27-year-old Miranda Arlene Stierwalt.

Investigators believe she was shot by 33-year-old Daniel Francis Dooley, who then shot and killed himself. The couple lived together in the Des Moines home.

Officers found their bodies Wednesday after Stierwalt’s 10-year-old child entered the home and found her body.

The child called 911 and said she was injured.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.