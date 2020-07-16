Advertisement

Dash Coffee Roaster bringing back reusable cups, starting a new glass jar program

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Eastern Iowa restaurants are trying to stop the spread of Coronavirus while also reducing waste. That’s why some are choosing to start using reusable cups again. Dash Coffee Roasters in Cedar Rapids is starting a new program using reusable jars.

The owners at Dash tell me they go through more than 1,000 disposable cups per week. That’s not good for the environment. So they are now selling glass jars to-go.

The way it works is a customer buys a jar with their to-go coffee. When they come back in, they can drop it off in Dash's dish bin to get cleaned. Then they take a new, sanitized jar with their fresh cup of coffee.

“We make sure that we rigorously wash our hands after we handle that for them, said Dash owner Rebecca Davidson. “So that the next guest, there’s no cross-contamination between things. And then with the glass jar, we actually never touch a jar that somebody else has touched, we are using a brand new sanitized jar each time, and so it’s going out just like a normal disposable cup would have gone out.”

The baristas are all wearing masks. People can still get disposable cups with their drinks if they choose to.

