Criteria for Amber Alerts explained

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowans received an Amber Alert Wednesday morning regarding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport, but many want to know how, when and why these alerts are issued.

First, police have to confirm that a child was abducted. The child's information is entered into a statewide system for missing children.

The child has to be under 18 and police have to believe the child is in direct and immediate danger.

There also needs to be enough descriptive information about the child, the abductor, or suspect's car to believe an alert would help.

Police don't put out amber alerts for every missing child because of this.

“When the request comes in we don’t know when the request will be,” Sgt. Alex Dinkla, with the Iowa State Patrol, said. “For us time is of the essence, and we try to get that out to get a safe ending to any of these cases.”

Amber Alerts also expire after 5 hours regardless of whether the child has been found or not, but searches can remain active even if an alert expires.

While the Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell has expired, she remains missing and the search continues.

Anyone with information on where the child is should call Davenport Police. The number to call is 563-326-6125.

