Coralville councilman: “BLM to me is a bunch of criminals”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Councilman Tom Gill is facing criticism after calling the Black Lives Matter Organization “a bunch of criminals” at Monday’s council meeting.

Gill, who was discussing why he wasn’t at any of the local demonstrations, said he understands many think positively about the group but associated the group with violence.

KCRG reached out to Gill multiple times for more information about his comments but he didn’t respond.

Dan Kauble, who is one of those protesting, said his comments show his ignorance.

”It’s so frustrating to see someone like that in the power,” he said. “In the position where he could make a difference and he’s refusing to do so.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.