Community calls for greater equity focus by Clear Creek-Amana board

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents, staff, and students of the Clear Creek-Amana Community School District asked the school board to change school policy to reflect equity for all students on Wednesday night.

People shared experiences of racial or gender-based comments in the district. That included a high school football player who chose to kneel for the national anthem in 2017. Some at the game called him racial slurs for his actions.

The hope was to push the board to include a policy that would bring more equity to the students. One of the demands is that the CCA district makes a public comment about equality.

“I cannot believe my child is in a school district that has allowed these things to happen,” said one parent of a student in the school district.

The board didn’t make any public comments about the calls for change at the meeting tonight.

