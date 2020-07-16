Cedar Rapids police asking for help identifying suspects in alleged assault

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying two suspects they say are involved in an alleged assault.

Police said it happened between 1 and 3 a.m. on June 26 in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE. The alleged assault injured another individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5454, ext. 1139, and to reference case #2020-08748.

The Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an alleged assault... Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Thursday, July 16, 2020

