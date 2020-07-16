Cedar Rapids off-leash advocates planning virtual dog swim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual event for dogs and their owners in Cedar Rapids will be going virtual this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens for Off-Lease Areas, or K9COLA, said their annual dog swim, held in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department at Bever Park pool, will not take place in person this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The event is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with funding going toward maintaining the public off-leash dog parks in the area.

Instead, the group is planning to hold a virtual event on Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Interested participants can register at the organization’s website, which enters them into drawings for door prizes. Organizers then encourage participants to post photos of their dogs enjoying the water during those time periods, including on the group’s Facebook page.

The group will also be posting live streams on their Facebook page through the event.

