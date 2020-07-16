Beyond the Weather: Comet NEOWISE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From now through July 19th, you have a good chance to see something that will not be visible again from Earth until the year 8786. Comet NEOWISE has been appearing in our morning sky, but now it moves into the evenings.

The place to look is the northwest sky about an hour after sunset. The comet is low on the horizon, so the flatter the view you can get, the better. Although some people have reported seeing it with the naked eye, I would take binoculars along. Make sure you let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 10 to 15 minutes - that includes not looking at your phone’s bright screen. Find the Big Dipper constellation and look below it. This is the location where Comet NEOWISE can be found.

The viewing may improve as we move toward the 19th since the comet will be higher off the horizon.

Happy star and comet gazing!

Comet NEOWISE appears over Cedar Rapids. (Kerry Lawrence)

