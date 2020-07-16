About half of Hiawatha’s police officers test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About half of Hiawatha’s police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Police Chief Dennis Marks.

The chief said 8 officers tested positive and became ill at the same time this past weekend. However, the department is still maintaining staffing levels.

“We have been in contact with Linn County Public Health and are following their recommendations for exposure and return to work,” Marks said in a statement to KCRG-TV9. “Losing half the department all at once has presented some challenges.

The chief of police says the department is still handling all calls, maintaining patrol staff levels, and hasn’t interpreted the level of service.

